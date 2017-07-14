Dying Veteran Wants To Hear From You

Here is a simple Random Act of Kindness we can all do today…

Lee Hernandez, who is under hospice care at his home in Texas, has continuous strokes that have affected his vision and cognitive abilities. The 47-year-old’s body is deteriorating despite three brain surgeries, according to his wife, Ernestine Hernandez.

Doctors have not been able to pinpoint a cause for Lee’s illness, and said there is nothing more they can do but make him comfortable.

Ernestine discovered a simple but meaningful way to brighten Lee’s day: phone calls and text messages from others.

The request came after Lee asked his wife to hold onto his phone one day “in case someone calls.” After nearly two hours with no calls, Lee told his wife, “I guess no one wants to talk to me.”

Lee was wrong.

“It broke my heart,” said Ernestine. “(Lee’s) speech is not very well, so many people didn’t take much interest or want to talk to him.”

She reached out to “Caregivers of Wounded Warriors” to spread Lee’s request. “They are an excellent support group of wives and ladies who know the struggles of what we go through,” Ernestine said.

Lee is an 18½-year Army veteran who served a tour in Iraq.

“Thank you everyone for your calls and support. I am trying to give him the best life I am able to with the help of my mom,” Ernestine said.

People who want to call or text Lee should reach out in the evening hours, ideally between 2 and 6 p.m Arizona time. Ernestine said that is when Lee is alert despite heavy pain medication.

The phone number to reach the Hernandezes is 210-632-6778.

Ernestine adds that if they don’t answer the phone every time, it’s not that they don’t care, but some days Lee is in an incredible amount of pain.

“The experience is very painful, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The Arizona Republic