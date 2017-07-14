KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Beyonce Shares First Photo of Twins

July 14, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: Beyonce, first pic, Twins

Beyoncé has graced the Bey Hive with the first photo of her twins.

“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” the songstress, 35, captioned the image on Instagram early Friday morning.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

The family portrait evokes the same themes as the stunning maternity photo Beyoncé and her rapper husband JAY-Z used for their double baby announcement in February.

Along with the first photo, Beyonce confirmed the names of her twins for the first time afterfiling trademark documents with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in late June.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s company filed papers to trademark the apparent monikers for everything from fragrances and cosmetics to baby gear, tote bags, and water bottles.

Rumi and Sir Carter are the newest members of the Carter family, joining big sister Blue Ivy, 5.

😁🇺🇸

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live