Today is ‘National French Fry Day!’

I think if I were forced to choose one food to exist on for the rest of my life, french fries would be near the top of the list.

In honor of National French Fry Day, we put together a list of restaurants which are offering special deals today.

Whether you prefer regular style, waffle fries, curly fries, or chili-cheese, there are plenty of freebies and deals to be found.

McDonald’s – Order via the french fry king’s app and get a free medium fries not only on French Fry Day, but every day through Sept. 7.

Burger King – No free fries here this year, but for just $3.49 you can get two cheeseburgers, a small drink and, well, you guessed it, a small order of fries.

Arby’s – Want free curly fries? Just order a Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwich and Arby’s will throw ’em in gratas. You’ll also get a drink.

Dairy Queen – A small order of fries will run you just $1 on the 13th at select locations.

BurgerFi – Buy any burger or hot dog at the national chain on French Fry Day and they’ll include a free regular fries.

Wienerschnitzel – Through the end of the month, you can get $1 off chili-cheese fries at the chain.

Bob Evans – Sweet potato fries are what’s being offered at this restaurant chain–get a free order on the 13th with any other purchase.

