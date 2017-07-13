St. Louis Makes List of Best BBQ in America!!!

The New York Post made a list of the Best BBQ in America. They named 28 places to visit around the country and St. Louis made the list!!

Pappy’s came in at #3! The Post says: In a city full of excellent smokehouses, Pappy’s is a local legend, garnering fans with its genre-defining pork ribs: dry-rubbed then slow-smoked over apple and cherrywood until crispy without and melting within. Honorable mention goes to the burnt ends, the rich, tender points of a beef brisket.

You’ll be able to taste a couple of these that made the list at Q in the Lou. Friday, September 29 through October 1. Click here for info.