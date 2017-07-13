KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

St. Louis Makes List of Best BBQ in America!!!

Trish July 13, 2017 10:45 AM
Filed Under: BBQ, Best BBQ in America, Pappy's, Q in the Lou, Trish's Dishes

The New York Post made a list of the Best BBQ in America. They named 28 places to visit around the country and St. Louis made the list!!

Pappy’s came in at #3! The Post says:  In a city full of excellent smokehouses, Pappy’s is a local legend, garnering fans with its genre-defining pork ribs: dry-rubbed then slow-smoked over apple and cherrywood until crispy without and melting within. Honorable mention goes to the burnt ends, the rich, tender points of a beef brisket.

Click here to see the full list.

You’ll be able to taste a couple of these that made the list at Q in the Lou. Friday, September 29 through October 1.  Click here for info.

