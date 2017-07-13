Margaritaville is Coming to The Lake of the Ozarks

Tan-Tar-A, a huge property at the Lake of the Ozarks, has been sold and will be rebranded as “Margaritaville.”

Tan-Tar-A was recently bought by Driftwood Acquisitions & Development (DAD), a private investment firm that specializes in hotel acquisition, with joint venture partner Sefira Capital, a Miami-based investment boutique. The sale was announced Thursday.

The 500-room lakefront property will remain open, but expect to see changes to the different amenities right away.

The resort also has two golf courses, a 103-slip marina, eight food and beverage venues and 91,000 square feet of event space. The resort will remain open while the property is renovated.

Margaritaville is a fast-rising “escapism” brand in the U.S., inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett.