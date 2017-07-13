‘Buddy Bench’ Brings Classmates Together

We just LOVE this idea!!

Castlio Elementary School in the Francis Howell School District is the latest in the area to install a “Buddy Bench.”

The bench is meant to promote inclusion among the kids. The idea is, if you see a kid sitting on this bench at recess, they’re lonely and you should ask them to play.

Four years ago, a Pennsylvania 10-year-old brought the idea to the United States when he thought he was going to have to go to a new school and wouldn’t have any friends.

Any kind of bench can be used, and the words “Buddy Bench” are on the back.

