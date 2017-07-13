KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

‘Buddy Bench’ Brings Classmates Together

July 13, 2017 4:01 PM
Filed Under: Buddy Bench, Castlio Elementary School, Francis Howell School District

We just LOVE this idea!!

Castlio Elementary School in the Francis Howell School District is the latest in the area to install a “Buddy Bench.”

The bench is meant to promote inclusion among the kids. The idea is, if you see a kid sitting on this bench at recess, they’re lonely and you should ask them to play.

Four years ago, a Pennsylvania 10-year-old brought the idea to the United States when he thought he was going to have to go to a new school and wouldn’t have any friends.

Any kind of bench can be used, and the words “Buddy Bench” are on the back.

CLICK HERE to read more!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live