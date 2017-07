Nelson Cruz of the Seattle Mariners took advantage of the relaxed atmosphere of this years MLB All-Star game by making sure he got a photo he can share on Instagram…as in share during the game.

As he walking to the plate, he pulled a cell phone out of his back pocket, and asked Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina to snap a photo of him with plate umpire and well curmudgeon, Joe West.

The best part of the story is the text Cruz sent to West after the game with the photo. He wrote, “You Got it!!”