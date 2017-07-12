America’s 10 Most Stolen Vehicles

If you’re still rolling around in a 1997 Honda Accord or a 1998 Honda Civic, hopefully you still own a club for the steering wheel. Those two makes and models sit atop the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s annual listing of the most stolen cars in America. But it’s not just older cars that are getting swiped most frequently, as several newer models cracked the top 10, which is as follows:

1997 Honda Accord 1998 Honda Civic 2006 Ford Pickup 2004 Chevrolet Pickup 2016 Toyota Camry 2015 Nissan Altima 2001 Dodge Pickup 2015 Toyota Corolla 2008 Chevrolet Impala 2000 Jeep Cherokee