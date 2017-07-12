KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

America’s 10 Most Stolen Vehicles

Trish July 12, 2017 10:51 AM
Filed Under: America's most stolen vehicles, Cars, stolen cars

If you’re still rolling around in a 1997 Honda Accord or a 1998 Honda Civic, hopefully you still own a club for the steering wheel. Those two makes and models sit atop the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s annual listing of the most stolen cars in America. But it’s not just older cars that are getting swiped most frequently, as several newer models cracked the top 10, which is as follows:

  1. 1997 Honda Accord
  2. 1998 Honda Civic
  3. 2006 Ford Pickup
  4. 2004 Chevrolet Pickup
  5. 2016 Toyota Camry
  6. 2015 Nissan Altima
  7. 2001 Dodge Pickup
  8. 2015 Toyota Corolla
  9. 2008 Chevrolet Impala
  10. 2000 Jeep Cherokee
More from Trish Gazall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live