Stores That Are Also Having Big Sales on Amazon Prime Day

Now in its third year, Amazon Prime Day kicks off at 9 p.m. ET Monday and runs through Tuesday, July 11. The giant online sale-a-than has indeed become “a thing,” and it has spurred on an all-out race for shoppers’ dollars, with a host of other retailers hopping on the bandwagon.

The major department stores started running sales promotions of their own last week, and new deals have been announced on Monday. Here the retailers offering sales that go head-to-head with Amazon Prime Day this week:

Best Buy

Best Buy is offering up to 40% off appliances through July 12, and discounts on Samsung Galaxy phones, Bose headphones and computers. For a limited time, shoppers can also get $30 off Alexa competitor Google Home, or $10 off Chromecast devices.

JCPenney

JCPenney launched a “Cyber in July” promotion with 30% off using the coupon code 24FORYOU and free shipping with a $49 minimum that runs all the way through next Sunday. The deal applies to “select apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry and home” items, with an extra 15% off select watches, salon products and home items.

Macy’s

At Macy’s, you can get up to 60% off a wide range of items from July 10 through July 11.

Newegg

USA Today reported that the online electronics retailer Newegg is launching its annual “Fantastech” sale starting at 3 a.m. ET on Tuesday, right in the thick of Amazon Prime Day promotions.

Office Depot

Office Depot’s 48-hour sale began on Monday and includes up to 70% off selected office supplies, accessories, laptops, office furniture, and more.

Sears

Sears is promoting a “summer splash” sale, with free shipping and no minimum for hundreds of online doorbusters July 10 and 11. The special deals include tools, home appliances, electronics, and indoor and outdoor furniture for discounts of 40% to 60% off.

Toys “R” Us

Starting at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, shoppers can get 20% off their purchases for 36 hours on “thousands of toy and baby products” across ToysRUs.com and BabiesRUs.com like clothes, bikes, pools, baby gear and more. That said, there are some notable brand and category exclusions, including American Girl, Build-a-Bear, Nintendo Switch games and accessories, Lego construction kits, premium stroller brands Bugaboo and Maclaren, many electronics including Apple iPods and iPads, and Ugg shoes, Nike clothes and Converse clothes and shoes.

In the past, Walmart and Target also rolled out deals of their own to coincide with Amazon Prime Day. However, as of midday Monday neither had announced significant site-wide discounts or deals. We’ll update this story if and when more noteworthy sales from Amazon competitors pop up.

Speaking of Amazon, here’s the dish on the Prime Day deals so far, and everything else you need to know about the big sales event.