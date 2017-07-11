KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Ryan Seacrest Reacts Hilariously to Ex Julianne Hough’s Wedding

July 11, 2017 8:52 AM
Filed Under: julianne hough, Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Wedding

On Monday’s episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Ryan Seacrest announced the news that his ex-girlfriend Julianne Hough had married hockey player Brooks Laich in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, over the weekend.

“I know this family, they are terrific people,” he sweetly said. “So congratulations, Julianne. Happy to see you happy!”

Things took a hilarious turn, however, when Kelly Ripa insisted on asking Seacrest whether it was weird to see his ex get hitched.

“No, I’ve got several exes that have gotten married. They’re all married,” he declared. “Then they start having kids…married, kids, one’s divorced. I’ve seen it all. Nothing phases me anymore.”

Seacrest also held up a newspaper clipping that showed newlyweds Hough and Laich on a lake and quipped, “I’ve been on that lake!”

