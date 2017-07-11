KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

New ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Trailer

July 11, 2017 11:18 AM
Filed Under: Netflix, Season 2, Stranger Things

“Stranger Things”…. welcomes you back to Hawkins!

Check out the newly released trailer for season 2 of the Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things” that will debut October 27th.  The caption with the new video includes, “Some doors can’t be closed. #StrangerThings2 arrives on October 27.” 

This thrilling Netflix-original drama stars award-winning actress Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, who lives in a small Indiana town in 1983 — inspired by a time when tales of science fiction captivated audiences.

If you haven’t watched Season 1 yet, it is still streaming on Netflix.

