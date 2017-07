Hey it’s Cow Appreciation Day!?!? Yes it’s a thing. Cow Appreciation Day…..This day was started by Chik-Fil-A , which created the story of a daring cow that painted “EAT MOR CHIKIN” on a billboard to encourage people to skip their favorite burger joint, and come to their local Chik-Fil-A instead. If you dress like a cow you get a free entree!! Ha! I want to see pics if you do it!

Stop by a restaurant today before 7pm dressed as a cow. For more on “How to Cow” click here.