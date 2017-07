Anyone with kids home over summer break take note—It’s “7-Eleven Day” today, so FREE SLURPEES!

7-Eleven is giving away free small Slurpees today from 11:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M while supplies last.

It’s part of their “7-Eleven Day” promotion, because the date is 7-11. Be warned however, you can expect long lines through the day.

