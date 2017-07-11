Actors get all the glory, but there’s nothing like a perfectly iconic film prop to make us laugh, gasp or scream at the movies. That’s why Thrillist has just come out with its picks for the 100 greatest movie props of all time. With “prop” defined as any object that a character interacts with during the action of a scene (things like cars and masks don’t count), here are the props that made their top 10 (check this link for the full list):

The lightsaber, Star Wars “Rosebud” the sled, Citizen Kane The horse head, The Godfather The hoverboard, Back to the Future Part II The Maltese Falcon, The Maltese Falcon “Wilson” the volleyball, Cast Away The origami unicorn, Blade Runner “The Heart of the Ocean” necklace, Titanic The leg lamp, A Christmas Story The jetpack, Thunderball