Jessica Simpson has issued the perfect response to news that Whole Foods was recalling its chicken salad because it actually contained tuna instead of chicken. “It happens to the best of us @WholeFoods,” she tweeted on Sunday.

In case you never saw¬†Newlyweds, Simpson’s most infamous moment on the show occurred when she asked then-husband Nick Lachey if the Chicken of the Sea tuna she was eating contained chicken or fish.