Baby Rhino Moyo Practices Charge in Delightful New Video

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis’ newest ADORABLE black rhino baby Moyo is back at it again — stealing our hearts with his cuteness.

The St. Louis Zoo shared a video to its Facebook page Thursday morning showing the “tough guy” practicing his charge.

WATCH (and awwwhhhhhh) below:

“The 2-week-old calf is very active and zookeepers provide him with a variety of toys and enrichment throughout the day. Play is important for baby animals – it’s how they learn the skills they will need as adults,” the zoo writes.