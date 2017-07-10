KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Alarm Clock Stuck In Wall Retrieved After Going Off for 13 Years!!!!

Trish July 10, 2017 10:15 AM
Filed Under: alarm clock, home improvements

Thirteen years ago in Ross Township, Pennsylvania, Jerry Lynn attached a digital alarm clock to a TV wire he was lowering to his home’s living room, so he could keep track of the wire’s whereabouts. But the clock slipped off Lynn’s string, and proceeded to go off at “10 to seven or 10 to eight” every night—for 13 years, says his wife, Sylvia. After KDKA ran a story on the Lynns’ plight, a local air-conditioning business offered to remove the clock. After a few minutes, the still-working clock was fished out of the wall through the garage. AS KDKA reports, “The alarm clock will have a place of honor somewhere in the house, just not in the wall.” I would lose my mind.

 

 

