Michael Buble’s Wife Shares Sweet Pic With Sons

July 8, 2017 4:35 PM
Filed Under: Michael Buble, mother and son

It looks like life may be getting back to normal for Michael Buble’s family after his son Noah went into remission in April. (The 3-year-old was diagnosed with cancer last November.) On Wednesday, Buble’s wife Luisana Lopilato shared a sweet photo on Instagram that shows her casually hanging out on a couch with Noah and their 1-year-old son Elias.

El tiempo se detiene… no hay nada como los mimos de mama!! #❤️ #tothemoonandback #familyfirst

A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

“Time stops…there’s nothing like a mother’s pampering,” Lopilato captioned the black-and-white snap in Spanish. She then added the English-language hashtags “#ToTheMoonAndBack” and “#FamilyFirst.”

