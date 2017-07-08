Michael Buble’s Wife Shares Sweet Pic With Sons

It looks like life may be getting back to normal for Michael Buble’s family after his son Noah went into remission in April. (The 3-year-old was diagnosed with cancer last November.) On Wednesday, Buble’s wife Luisana Lopilato shared a sweet photo on Instagram that shows her casually hanging out on a couch with Noah and their 1-year-old son Elias.

El tiempo se detiene… no hay nada como los mimos de mama!! #❤️ #tothemoonandback #familyfirst A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

“Time stops…there’s nothing like a mother’s pampering,” Lopilato captioned the black-and-white snap in Spanish. She then added the English-language hashtags “#ToTheMoonAndBack” and “#FamilyFirst.”