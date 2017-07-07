WATCH: Nicole Kidman, Milo Ventigmiglia Sing Spice Girls!

Nicole Kidman, Milo Ventimiglia, James Franco, and Millie Bobby Brown are among the celebrities who perform the Spice Girls mega-hit “Wannabe” in a new video for W magazine. From W:

Today, “Wannabe” is as catchy as ever. So, for the song’s 21st anniversary on Friday, July 8th, we asked some of today’s brightest actors and actresses, from Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown to Big Little Lies’ Nicole Kidman, to pay homage to the song–and reveal their favorite member of the Spice Girls.

The video also features Keri Russell, Riz Ahmed and Alexander Skarsgard, among others.