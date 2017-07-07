KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

VIRAL VIDEO: News Anchor Throws Hissy Fit On The Air

Greg Hewitt July 7, 2017 8:45 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Angry news reporters, News bloopers

You know I love a good local TV news blooper…and the best ones are when someone gets angry on the air.

Well, we’ve hit pay dirt this month!

A news anchor in New Mexico named Doug Fernandez tried to send it live to a street reporter, but the camera stayed on him instead.  He started reading a different story, but then they DID go live to the reporter for a second . . . and then QUICKLY came back again and caught him angrily tossing some papers and walking away.

It’s funny, don’t get me wrong, but it falls a little short of the gold standard in this unique category of news bloopers.

