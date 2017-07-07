VIRAL VIDEO: News Anchor Throws Hissy Fit On The Air

You know I love a good local TV news blooper…and the best ones are when someone gets angry on the air.

Well, we’ve hit pay dirt this month!

A news anchor in New Mexico named Doug Fernandez tried to send it live to a street reporter, but the camera stayed on him instead. He started reading a different story, but then they DID go live to the reporter for a second . . . and then QUICKLY came back again and caught him angrily tossing some papers and walking away.

It’s funny, don’t get me wrong, but it falls a little short of the gold standard in this unique category of news bloopers.