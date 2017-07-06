KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Video: Headbanging World Record for Wayne’s World Anniversary

July 6, 2017 12:07 PM
Filed Under: Aurora, headbanging, Illinois, Wayne's World, world record

The city of Aurora, Ill., celebrated the 25th anniversary of locally-set film Wayne’s World by breaking the Guinness World Record for headbanging.

Organizers with the city said 1,000 people, including Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, headbanged along with Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” — which famously features in the 1992 film — Tuesday night at RiverEdge Park.

Many participants wore flannel shirts, bandannas and wigs to emulate Wayne, played by Mike Myers, and sidekick Garth, portrayed by Dana Carvey.

The organizers said local officials and volunteers worked as monitors to ensure the 1,000 participants headbanged in unison to comply with Guinness’ rules.

The previous record for headbanging was set in 2014 by a group of 320 people in Australia. Aurora officials said Tuesday night’s attempt has been submitted to the record-keeping organization, but has not yet been certified.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live