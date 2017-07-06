Video: Headbanging World Record for Wayne’s World Anniversary

The city of Aurora, Ill., celebrated the 25th anniversary of locally-set film Wayne’s World by breaking the Guinness World Record for headbanging.

Organizers with the city said 1,000 people, including Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, headbanged along with Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” — which famously features in the 1992 film — Tuesday night at RiverEdge Park.

Many participants wore flannel shirts, bandannas and wigs to emulate Wayne, played by Mike Myers, and sidekick Garth, portrayed by Dana Carvey.

The organizers said local officials and volunteers worked as monitors to ensure the 1,000 participants headbanged in unison to comply with Guinness’ rules.

The previous record for headbanging was set in 2014 by a group of 320 people in Australia. Aurora officials said Tuesday night’s attempt has been submitted to the record-keeping organization, but has not yet been certified.