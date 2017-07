In case you’ve ever wondered what Pringles mixed with Top Ramen would taste like, the chip-maker has come out with a new Top Ramen Chicken flavor. “This takes me right back to my college dorm room, and I don’t hate it,” one Pringles aficionado tells Cosmopolitan of the new flavor, which is available exclusively at Dollar General stores for $1.50.

