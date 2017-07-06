New Christmas Movies Coming to the Hallmark Channel

Only 172 days until Christmas… but who’s counting right?!

Well good news, the Hallmark Channel is celebrating Christmas in July all this upcoming week, plus they just announced 33 NEW Christmas movies coming this holiday season.

The Christmas Keepsake Week will air July 14th through the 23rd and will feature Christmas movies along with announcing the 2017 Christmas Keepsake ornaments.

Here are a few of the new movies with notable stars:

Evergreen Inn

Starring: Alison Sweeney

Every Christmas Has A Story

Starring: Lori Loughlin, Colin Ferguson and Willie Aames.

When Calls the Heart Christmas!

Starring: Erin Krakow, Daniel Lissing, Lori Loughlin, Martin Cummins, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, and Kavan Smith

Christmas Under Wraps

Starring: Candace Cameron-Bure, Brian Doyle-Murray, Robert Pine and David O’Donnell.

Destination Wedding

Stars Alexa PenaVega and Jeremy Guilbaut.

Let It Snow

Starring: Candace Cameron Bure, Alan Thicke and Jesse Hutch.

Love at First Bark

Starrring: Jana Kramer and Kevin McGarry.



