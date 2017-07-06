KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Billy Joel Cardinals Theme Night

July 6, 2017 11:06 AM
Calling all Uptown Girls and Piano Men!

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the addition of four new Theme Nights for the 2017 season.
In anticipation of his upcoming concert at Busch Stadium later this September, the Cardinals will host Billy Joel Night on Wednesday, August 9.image004 Billy Joel Cardinals Theme Night

Fans that purchase a special Billy Joel theme ticket will receive a Billy Joel bobblehead and can enjoy pregame entertainment provided by Spanky’s Dueling Pianos in Riverview Corner.

Additionally, a portion of each ticket sold will be donated to support music education in St. Louis.

