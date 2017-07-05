Taylor Swift Skips Out On Fourth of July Party

The singer has hosted massive Independence Day parties for her and her squad for the past couple years.

Swift has largely kept out of the public eye and even social media over the past few months. Last year, she shared a slew of pics from her Fourth of July house party, which was also attended by then-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston, who showcased some PDA with the singer and wore an “I ♥ Taylor Swift” T-shirt.

She recently began dating fellow British actor Joe Alwyn and the two have both shied away from the press. Fans had hoped for photos of the two at an Independence Day bash at her home.

According to E! News “Taylor has been doing her own thing and has not been in any exclusive relationship for some time since her last boyfriend. She has been working on new music and spending quiet time with her family and friends. She met Joe last year but they haven’t started dating till just recently.”

“She got buried in media being on top of her life during the last relationship, so she tried everything in her power to not have that happen again,” the source added. “She worked very closely with her security team and management to make sure her life going forward was private. All of that madness really affected her.”

Maybe she is just planning for the next big holiday… the massive solar eclipse?!