KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Listen To Win Tickets To One Republic & Nickelback

July 5, 2017 3:08 PM

Win: A pair of tickets to see One Republic at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 8, 2017, AND a pair of tickets to see Nickelback at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

Contest Ends: Friday, July 7, 2017

Listen to KEZK all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see One Republic at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 8, 2017, AND a pair of tickets to see Nickelback at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, July 7, 2017. Read the official contest rules here. All tickets will be at will call by 6pm on Saturday, July 8, 2017.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live