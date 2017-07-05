1st Look: New St. Louis Magazine Hits Stands this Week!!!

A brand new publication for St. Louis, MAX Magazine, is hitting stands this week to help you #MaximizeStL.

MAX is thrilled to announce its inaugural issue cover features St. Louis native and “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval, who gets real about the River City, style and his career in our exclusive interview. The magazine will also be featured during an episode of “Vanderpump Rules,” set to air on Bravo this fall. The Max crew did their photo shoot while they were shooting for the TV show!

Meet Max: The #MaximizeStL Launch Party on Friday, July 21st at The Ready Room in The Grove. The event will feature DJ sets by NOAH & Sail The Skyline. Complimentary tickets are available at MaxSTL.com/party.

MAX guides readers toward the best St. Louis has to offer with content covering sports profiles, style features, self-care and wellness, health and fitness, cooking and cocktailing, tech and gaming, nightlife and dining out, neighborhood guides, home style and DIY, travel and road trips, finances and investments, arts and entertainment, and more.

Follow MAX on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter all at @MaximizeStL, and read the magazine on the web at maxstl.com.

Join the MAX movement, and we’ll make the most out of this city together.