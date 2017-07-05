Ed Sheeran Quit Twitter Because Lady Gaga’s Fans Were Bullying Him

Ed Sheeran got off Twitter because he was being bullied by Lady Gaga fans . . . all because they mistakenly believed he made fun of her.

He says, quote, “I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. One comment ruins your day.”

Gaga’s fans heard something Sheeran had said earlier this year, and they thought it was an attack on her. So they’ve been bullying him ever since. But he SWEARS he wasn’t talking about her.

In that interview, Ed was talking about not wanting to mess up his career by letting success get to his head and thinking he knows everything.

He said, quote, “The smartest thing to do is listen to people who know I do not want to do the Super Bowl years later, after my biggest success, just to prove I’m still relevant.”

Luckily, Gaga has Ed’s back, because she posted a picture of them together and said, quote, “I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and a part of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean.

