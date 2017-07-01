4 Last Minute 4th of July Recipes

Holiday weekends can really become busy with pool parties and bbq’s, so if you’re in a crunch and need to bring something try one of these quick and easy recipes!
Fourth of July Fruit Kabos
Patriotic Pizza
Popcorn Lollipops
Red, White & Strawberries!
Picking up ingredients to make these red white & blue strawberries with the little miss over the weekend. Long stem strawberries look the best but any will work. Great project to do with the little ones since it only takes about 20 minutes. Be forewarned that a significant amount of chocolate gets consumed in the making (at least in my house). We usually use white chocolate for this recipe, but we've also switched it up with milk or dark chocolate and patriotic sprinkles to make them festive. They're also relatively healthy (a serving of fruit!) compared to most holiday deserts. Do you have a fave 4th of July desert? 📷 by @bethrblumenfeld