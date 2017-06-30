WATCH: Corey Feldman Knocks His Own Tooth Out During a Concert

I think it’s fair to say that when you’re talking about Corey Feldman’s music career, he’s struggled to find his voice…literally.

Now, you can add his tooth to the list as well.

During a show in Milwaukee on Wednesday night with his “angels”, Corey knocked out one of his own teeth with his microphone. He actually had to stop the show to look for it, which I’m sure was a thrill for the paying crowd in attendance.

A woman at the front of the stage found it for him, and always a trooper, he went backstage to fix it before coming back and finishing the show.

Hopefully he’ll be recovered in time for his Lake of the Ozarks show at Shady Gators, which we told you about a few weeks back.

