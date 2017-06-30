This Dad Invented a Way to Take a Nap in the Pool

When it comes to summer, it’s all about r-e-l-a-x-a-t-i-o-n. You want to relax, even when you’re already relaxing. So, if you’re going for a calming and relaxing dip in the pool, you obviously need to be doing something that will relax you even more.

One Twitter user, Skyler, decided to share her dad’s genius way of taking naps while lounging in the pool – because who doesn’t want to get tan, cool off and get a snooze in at the same time?

Basically, this creative pops bought himself a snorkel, hooked it on up and went to snooze-town.