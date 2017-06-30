July 4th Independence Day: What’s Open and Closed?

The July 4th weekend will bring barbecues, fireworks and baseball to communities across the nation in honor of Independence Day. It will bring closures, too.

America’s adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776 sparked a holiday that shuts down government offices, banks and businesses.

With July 4 falling on a Tuesday this year, many celebrants will enjoy a four-day weekend and take off the Monday before. Don’t expect banks, government offices and mail carriers to do the same, however.

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed on the Independence Day weekend:

Government offices

Independence Day is a federal holiday, so offices are closed on Tuesday. The day prior is not federally recognized, however. Check your local listings for confirmation.

Banks

Most banks will be closed Tuesday, with regular hours Saturday, including Bank of America, TD Bank and Wells Fargo. None of those major banks include Monday with their Independence Day observances.

Mail

UPS, FedEx and the United States Postal Service do not pick up or deliver on Independence Day. FedEx will have modified hours and service on Monday, July 3.

Financial markets

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are both closed on Independence Day.

Stores

Many stores will remain open on Independence Day and the prior Monday, some with modified hours. It’s advisable to check before visiting.