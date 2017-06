In yet another sign that albums are from being obsolete, Sony Music is preparing to make its own vinyl records again in Japan.

The company says it’s installing record-cutting equipment and enlisting the help of older engineers who know how to reproduce the best sound.

According to reports, vinyl sales have seen a resurgence since around 2008.

Label executives say albums generated 3.6 percent of total global revenues, which is sure to grow with this news.

