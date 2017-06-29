KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Viral Video: The Best (and funniest) News Bloopers from June

Greg Hewitt June 29, 2017 8:54 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: 2017 News Bloopers

Nothing, with the possible exception of falling on ice videos, makes me laugh any harder than local TV news bloopers.

Thankfully, we have no shortage of them to enjoy this month. Does it seem like we’re seeing more of these than ever before?

If so, what does that say about the state of TV journalism?

A montage of the best news bloopers from June is out.  There are two different field reporters getting owned by their umbrellas . . . a couple making out behind a street reporter . . . and an anchor getting caught walking behind a live news set.

(NSFW warning about 7 seconds in.)

