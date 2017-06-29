KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Rob Lowe Says He Encountered Bigfoot-Like Creature in Ozarks

June 29, 2017 2:03 PM
Filed Under: bigfoot, Ozarks, Rob Lowe

Think Bigfoot is real? Rob Lowe is a believer.

Lowe says he thought he was going to be killed during an encounter with a bigfoot creature while filming his new A&E docuseries “The Lowe Files.”

He tells Entertainment Weekly the encounter took place in the Ozark Mountains, which stretch between Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Lowe says he and his sons were camping there to investigate a bigfoot-like creature known to locals as a “wood ape” when something began to approach their camp. Lowe says he was lying on the ground, thinking he was going to be killed.

He adds that he’s “fully aware” the story makes him sound like “a crazy, Hollywood kook.”

What do you think? Is there substance to Lowe’s story?

