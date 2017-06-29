Question: Who Drank the Most Coffee on “Friends”?

“Friends” is one of those shows where the characters are always drinking coffee . . . but did you ever wonder which of the six main characters drank the MOST? Well, some British writer combed through all 236 episodes and figured it out.

And the winner is . . . Phoebe, with 227 cups. She’s followed by Chandler with 212 . . . Monica with 198 . . . Joey with 191 . . . Ross with 188 . . . and Rachel with 138.

Using this as a starting point, one can deduce that Phoebe also spent the most on coffee, at $408.10. That’s $1.50 a cup, plus a 20% tip.

