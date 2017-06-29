Pregnant Dog’s Adorable Maternity Photo Shoot!!

A Washington state teen was recently inspired by Beyonce’s maternity shoot to give her pregnant dog Fusee a maternity shoot of her very own. “My best friend is eight weeks pregnant so we decided to do a maternity photo shoot,” owner Elsa Veria-Means tweeted alongside a link to the adorable images. Veria-Means holds a sign that says “Soon to be mom!” in some of the shots. Twitter users loved it! “The only pregnancy shoot I’ve ever cared about,” one person tweeted. On Wednesday morning, just one day after the images went viral, Fusee gave birth to eight puppies. Congratulations, Fusee! (The replies to the tweet are the best! See some of them here.)

