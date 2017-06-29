Adele Leaves Note for Fans About Never Touring Again

Adele reportedly left a handwritten note to fans buried in tour programs for her final concerts at Wembley Stadium in the U.K., hinting that she might be done with touring, according to The Sun.

It reads: “Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn’t suit me particularly well,” she writes. “I’m a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I’m dramatic and have a terrible history of touring.” Adele goes on to explain that the only reason she toured in support of 25 was “to hopefully have an impact on [fans] the way that some of my favorite artist have had on me live.” She continues, “I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home. Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life.”