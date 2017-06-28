KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Trish & Here Today Surprise Boys & Girls Club

June 28, 2017 2:24 PM By Trish Gazall
Here Today is excited to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Louis, which is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year.

B&G Club President, Dr. Flint Fowler, joined KEZK’s Trish Gazall on a shopping spree at Here Today’s newest store in St. Ann, stocking 2 carts with over $300 in merchandise for the Club’s summer program!

The shopping spree was part of an ongoing “Today’s Your Day” program, where Here Today and KEZK celebrate people and organizations making a difference in our community.

To learn how you can get involved with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis CLICK HERE! 

To find a Here Today store near you CLICK HERE! 

