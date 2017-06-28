Sugarfire and The Billy Goat Chip Company Team Up!

I love Sugarfire! I love Billy Goat Chips! And now you can have both at the same time!?!? Chef Mike Johnson of Sugarfire Smoke House and Chef Brian Roth of The Billy Goat Chip Company have married their signature products creating a BBQ potato chip. You can now get Sugarfire’s signature rub seasoned Idaho russet potato chips at Sugarfire. They have their own chip. This is amazing! Local, local, local! You can get these chips by visiting any of the six Sugarfire locations (click here for locations.)

Have you ever had Billy Goat Chip’s? They are awesome! And they are made right here in St. Louis. We took a tour and found out how they make these chips: