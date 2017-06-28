PHOTO: Mom Gives Birth To 14.4 Pound Baby Boy

Cindy Richmond and Arthur Keisler had a hunch their third child would be a bit bigger than their previous two.

The couple’s first two babies weighed 7.6 and 9.8 pounds, so they expected another big baby…but nothing like #3.

Last week, the Mom from South Carolina, gave birth to a whopping 14.4-pound baby — the biggest baby clinicians recall being born at Lexington Medical Center since it opened in 1971.