PHOTO: Mom Gives Birth To 14.4 Pound Baby Boy

Greg Hewitt June 28, 2017 8:07 AM By Greg Hewitt
Cindy Richmond and Arthur Keisler had a hunch their third child would be a bit bigger than their previous two.

The couple’s first two babies weighed 7.6 and 9.8 pounds, so they expected another big baby…but nothing like #3.
Last week, the Mom from South Carolina, gave birth to a whopping 14.4-pound baby — the biggest baby clinicians recall being born at Lexington Medical Center since it opened in 1971.

 

“He’s a toddler at 3 days old”, she said as she recovered in the hospital afterwards.

