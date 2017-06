A bride and groom in Wisconsin got the surprise of their lives this weekend when Rascal Flatts showed up at their reception to serenade the couple with a performance of their hit “Bless the Broken Road.” ¬†Unbeknownst to the couple, a family friend had written the band begging them to stop by the reception on their way to Country USA in Oshkosh. So cool!

And here’s the full performance posted by the venue: