Is Daniel Day-Lewis Retiring to Become a Dressmaker?

Greg Hewitt June 27, 2017 9:09 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Daniel Day-Lewis

After news broke last week that Daniel Day-Lewis will be retiring from acting, Page Six now reports that the Oscar winner plans to leave that career behind to pursue the art of dressmaking.

According to a source, the actor’s decision stems from his role (said to be his last) in an upcoming movie directed by Paul Thomas Anderson in which he plays “an uncompromising dressmaker commissioned by royalty and high society.”

Day-Lewis also took a five-year break from acting in the ’90s to work as a cobbler at an Italian shoe factory.

Click Here to read more.

