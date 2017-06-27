Best Places To Watch Fireworks In St. Louis

Celebrate the 4th of July with the amazing fireworks displays throughout the St. Louis area for the perfect Independence Day with your family. The best places to watch the pyrotechnics light up the sky this year range from full-day events to waterfront evenings everyone will enjoy.

Fair St. Louis

Forest Park

St. Louis, MO 63102

314-434-3434

fairsaintlouis.org/

Price: free/$20 for parking

Independence Day festivities kick off with the 135th Veiled Prophet Parade at 9:30 on Saturday, July 1st in downtown St. Louis. On Sunday, July 2nd the party moves to Forest Park. Headliners on the Budweiser Stage at Fair St. Louis this year include Akon on Sunday, Eve 6, Sister Hazel & 3 Doors Down on Monday, July 3rd then Jake Owen on Tuesday, July 4th. Each night ends with a fireworks display (9:35 pm Sunday, 10:00 pm Monday and 9:35 Tuesday).

JB Blast

Jefferson Barracks

346 Bagby Road

St. Louis, MO

(314) 615-4386

stlouisco.com

Price: Free

On Saturday, July 1st, enjoy music under the stars performed by the Air Force Band of Mid-America, Shades of Blue in the Veterans Memorial Amphitheater (Jefferson Barracks Park) and a brilliant fireworks display to celebrate our country’s birth!

Coolers are allowed. Remember your blankets or lawn chairs! Gates open at 5 pm, concert starts at 7 pm, fireworks will begin around 9:15 pm.

St. Charles Riverfest

Frontier Park

225 S. Riverside Drive

Saint Charles, MO 63301

(800) 366-2427

www.historicstcharles.com/

Price: Free/free parking on Frontier Park grounds

Celebrate the Fourth of July with a four day celebration that includes a parade, live music, carnival, food & craft vendors, and fireworks along the banks of the Missouri River in Frontier Park. Saturday, July 1st begins at 5 pm with live music, food and the carnival. Sunday and Monday’s festivities kick off at noon both days with a fireworks display on Monday night at 9:20. Then on Tuesday, July 4th, the day begins with a parade at 10 am, the festival begins at noon and again ends with fireworks at 9:20. Find the complete schedule of events here.

Webster Groves Community Days

Memorial Park at Elm & Glendale

4 East Lockwood Ave

Webster Groves, MO 63119

(314) 963-5600

www.webstergroves.org/

Price: Free admission/Cost for carnival rides/$10 parking at Hixson Middle School or $5 for a shuttle from Garden Ave. Lots

Webster Groves Community Days is an annual event to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday that includes an annual carnival and live entertainment. The event takes place July 1st – 4th with fireworks displays on Monday, July 3rd and Tuesday, July 4th at 9:30. Click here for a schedule of events.

Fireworks In Grafton

Grafton Riverfront

Front St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-7000

www.enjoygrafton.com

Price: Free

On Saturday July 1st, come out early for entertainment and food specials at local restaurants. As the sun goes down, fireworks will light up the night sky.

Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration

Chesterfield Mall

291 Chesterfield Mall

Chesterfield, MO

(636) 532-0777

www.chesterfield.mo.us/

On Tuesday, July 4th, Chesterfield Mall will have a free concert by Fat Pocket, St. Louis’ highest energy party band featuring razor sharp rhythms, hot horns and powerhouse vocals, at 7:30 p.m. Food and beverages will available, and there’s a kids’ zone and the night will end with fireworks that start at 9:30 pm.

Old Fashioned July 4th Celebration

Scheve Park

6th Street and Harnett Street

Mascoutah, IL 62258

(618) 566-2964

www.mascoutah.com/

Price: Free

Enjoy food, drinks, crafts and rides at Scheme Park in Mascoutah, Illinois on Tuesday, July 4th. There will be live music starting at 4:00 and the night ends with a fireworks show at 9:30 pm.

July 4th Fest

Six Flags St. Louis

4900 Six Flags Rd.

Eureka, MO 63205

(636) 938-5300

www.sixflags.com/stlouis

Price: Get Six Flags admission details at sixflags.com

Celebrate your 4th of July weekend (July 2nd – 4th) at Six Flags St. Louis! There will festive activities for the entire family including a Salute to Heroes event and, of course, fireworks to end the night!

Fireworks On The Mississippi

Landmarks Blvd.

Alton, IL 62002

(800) 258-6645

www.visitalton.com

Price: Free

Monday, July 3rd, enjoy watch fireworks over the Mississippi River starting at 9:30 pm.

Godfrey Family Fun Fest

Glazebrook Park

1401 Stamper Lane

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 466-1483

www.godfreyil.com

Price: Free

Blast off your Independence Day celebration at the 4th of July Family Fun Fest in Godfrey, Illinois beginning at 5 pm with activities continuing through the fireworks at 9:15 pm on Tuesday, July 4th.

Highland 4th of July Fireworks

Glik Park

12525 Sportsman Road

Highland, IL 62249

www.fireworksinillinois.com

Price: Free

The festivities begin at dusk on July 4th! Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy an evening of family fun at the park. There will be live music, inflatables for children, and fireworks to cap off the night. Food and drinks will be available to purchase. Coolers will not be permitted in the park.

Patriots In The Park

Coolidge Middle School

3231 Nameoki Road

Granite City, IL 62040

(618) 877-3059

www.granitecity.illinois.gov

Price: Free admission/$2 for each ride

The Patriots in the Park 4th of July celebration is one of the best in the St Louis area. This weekend long event includes an auto show, carnival with food, live entertainment, rides and ends with a spectacular fireworks display at 9:15 pm on Tuesday, July 4th

St. Louis Cardinals

Busch Stadium

700 Clark Ave

St. Louis, MO 63102

(314) 345-9600

www.stlouis.cardinals.mlb.com

Price: Click here for ticket pricing

Bring the entire family to watch the Cardinals take on the Miami Marlins on Monday, July 3rd. After the game watch a dazzling fireworks display!