Best Places To Watch Fireworks In St. Louis

Celebrate the 4th of July with the amazing fireworks displays throughout the St. Louis area for the perfect Independence Day with your family. The best places to watch the pyrotechnics light up the sky this year range from full-day events to waterfront evenings everyone will enjoy.
Fair St. Louis
Forest Park
St. Louis, MO 63102
314-434-3434
fairsaintlouis.org/
Price: free/$20 for parking
Independence Day festivities kick off with the 135th Veiled Prophet Parade at 9:30 on Saturday, July 1st in downtown St. Louis. On Sunday, July 2nd the party moves to Forest Park. Headliners on the Budweiser Stage at Fair St. Louis this year include Akon on Sunday, Eve 6, Sister Hazel & 3 Doors Down on Monday, July 3rd then Jake Owen on Tuesday, July 4th. Each night ends with a fireworks display (9:35 pm Sunday, 10:00 pm Monday and 9:35 Tuesday).
JB Blast
Jefferson Barracks
346 Bagby Road
St. Louis, MO
(314) 615-4386
stlouisco.com
Price: Free
On Saturday, July 1st, enjoy music under the stars performed by the Air Force Band of Mid-America, Shades of Blue in the Veterans Memorial Amphitheater (Jefferson Barracks Park) and a brilliant fireworks display to celebrate our country’s birth!
Coolers are allowed. Remember your blankets or lawn chairs! Gates open at 5 pm, concert starts at 7 pm, fireworks will begin around 9:15 pm.
St. Charles Riverfest
Frontier Park
225 S. Riverside Drive
Saint Charles, MO 63301
(800) 366-2427
www.historicstcharles.com/
Price: Free/free parking on Frontier Park grounds
Celebrate the Fourth of July with a four day celebration that includes a parade, live music, carnival, food & craft vendors, and fireworks along the banks of the Missouri River in Frontier Park. Saturday, July 1st begins at 5 pm with live music, food and the carnival. Sunday and Monday’s festivities kick off at noon both days with a fireworks display on Monday night at 9:20. Then on Tuesday, July 4th, the day begins with a parade at 10 am, the festival begins at noon and again ends with fireworks at 9:20. Find the complete schedule of events here.
Webster Groves Community Days
Memorial Park at Elm & Glendale
4 East Lockwood Ave
Webster Groves, MO 63119
(314) 963-5600
www.webstergroves.org/
Price: Free admission/Cost for carnival rides/$10 parking at Hixson Middle School or $5 for a shuttle from Garden Ave. Lots
Webster Groves Community Days is an annual event to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday that includes an annual carnival and live entertainment. The event takes place July 1st – 4th with fireworks displays on Monday, July 3rd and Tuesday, July 4th at 9:30. Click here for a schedule of events.
Fireworks In Grafton
Grafton Riverfront
Front St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7000
www.enjoygrafton.com
Price: Free
On Saturday July 1st, come out early for entertainment and food specials at local restaurants. As the sun goes down, fireworks will light up the night sky.
Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration
Chesterfield Mall
291 Chesterfield Mall
Chesterfield, MO
(636) 532-0777
www.chesterfield.mo.us/
On Tuesday, July 4th, Chesterfield Mall will have a free concert by Fat Pocket, St. Louis’ highest energy party band featuring razor sharp rhythms, hot horns and powerhouse vocals, at 7:30 p.m. Food and beverages will available, and there’s a kids’ zone and the night will end with fireworks that start at 9:30 pm.
Old Fashioned July 4th Celebration
Scheve Park
6th Street and Harnett Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2964
www.mascoutah.com/
Price: Free
Enjoy food, drinks, crafts and rides at Scheme Park in Mascoutah, Illinois on Tuesday, July 4th. There will be live music starting at 4:00 and the night ends with a fireworks show at 9:30 pm.
July 4th Fest
Six Flags St. Louis
4900 Six Flags Rd.
Eureka, MO 63205
(636) 938-5300
www.sixflags.com/stlouis
Price: Get Six Flags admission details at sixflags.com
Celebrate your 4th of July weekend (July 2nd – 4th) at Six Flags St. Louis! There will festive activities for the entire family including a Salute to Heroes event and, of course, fireworks to end the night!
Fireworks On The Mississippi
Landmarks Blvd.
Alton, IL 62002
(800) 258-6645
www.visitalton.com
Price: Free
Monday, July 3rd, enjoy watch fireworks over the Mississippi River starting at 9:30 pm.
Godfrey Family Fun Fest
Glazebrook Park
1401 Stamper Lane
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-1483
www.godfreyil.com
Price: Free
Blast off your Independence Day celebration at the 4th of July Family Fun Fest in Godfrey, Illinois beginning at 5 pm with activities continuing through the fireworks at 9:15 pm on Tuesday, July 4th.
Highland 4th of July Fireworks
Glik Park
12525 Sportsman Road
Highland, IL 62249
www.fireworksinillinois.com
Price: Free
The festivities begin at dusk on July 4th! Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy an evening of family fun at the park. There will be live music, inflatables for children, and fireworks to cap off the night. Food and drinks will be available to purchase. Coolers will not be permitted in the park.
Patriots In The Park
Coolidge Middle School
3231 Nameoki Road
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 877-3059
www.granitecity.illinois.gov
Price: Free admission/$2 for each ride
The Patriots in the Park 4th of July celebration is one of the best in the St Louis area. This weekend long event includes an auto show, carnival with food, live entertainment, rides and ends with a spectacular fireworks display at 9:15 pm on Tuesday, July 4th
St. Louis Cardinals
Busch Stadium
700 Clark Ave
St. Louis, MO 63102
(314) 345-9600
www.stlouis.cardinals.mlb.com
Price: Click here for ticket pricing
Bring the entire family to watch the Cardinals take on the Miami Marlins on Monday, July 3rd. After the game watch a dazzling fireworks display!