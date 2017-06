While in London on a press tour for Despicable Me 3, Steve Carell is looking hot and handsome as ever.

Carell sported a silver fox hair cut, and dressed in something straight out of a J. Crew magazine!

Many are comparing him to George Clooney, but we think Steve may have won this look hands down….😉

someone plz tell me when Steve Carell got grey and turned into George Clooney's brother pic.twitter.com/DwN9n0bkwE — Courtney Heier (@courtneyheier) June 23, 2017

ayyyyyyeeeeee! 2017 Steve Carell out here killin' the game on all y'all. js pic.twitter.com/3f1Q5rS9vx — Erin Konomos (@Erin_Konomos) June 23, 2017

Hot Steve Carell is your ex boyfriend who is honestly just doing better without you pic.twitter.com/H4vLRAnji6 — Alex Lasker (@StateOf_ALaska) June 26, 2017

Honestly take your Goslings and your Zayn Maliks and give me 2017 Steve Carell pic.twitter.com/8jU3asxfpT — Dory (@Dory) June 23, 2017

Unfortunately Steve is happily married to his wife and actress Nancy Carell, whom he met when she was a student in an improv class.

But we can still enjoy from afar right?!