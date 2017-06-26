WATCH: Irish Weatherman Gets Blown Away on TV

An Irish weatherman has become a viral sensation after being blown away by a gust of wind during his Friday morning report on Ireland AM. Footage shows Deric Hartigan letting out a surprised yelp as his enormous yellow umbrella is yanked by a gust of wind and pulls him along with it out of the camera frame. The footage then cuts to the studio, where Hartigan’s colleagues can be seen laughing hysterically. Hartigan himself saw the humor in the situation and has since shared the clip on Twitter with the caption, “Career highlight right there.”