WATCH: Irish Weatherman Gets Blown Away on TV

An Irish weatherman has become a viral sensation after being blown away by a gust of wind during his Friday morning report on Ireland AM.¬†Footage shows Deric Hartigan letting out a surprised yelp as his enormous yellow umbrella is yanked by a gust of wind and pulls him along with it out of the camera frame. The footage then cuts to the studio, where Hartigan’s colleagues can be seen laughing hysterically. ¬†Hartigan himself saw the humor in the situation and has since shared the clip on Twitter with the caption, “Career highlight right there.”