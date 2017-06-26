PHOTO: ‘Drooling, Gassy’ Mastiff Wins ‘World’s Ugliest Dog’ Contest

The annual World’s Ugliest Dog contest went down on Friday at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in northern California. And this year’s champ may not be the ugliest winner ever . . . but she IS the largest.

The winner is a three-year-old Neapolitan Mastiff named Martha. She’s 125 pounds and her signature feature is her ENORMOUS, drooping jowls.

“She’s a 125-pound, drooling, snoring, gassy, loud and silly girl,” said Shirley Dawn Zindler who is fostering Martha.

Her owner gets $1,500 and a trophy.

