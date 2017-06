A comedy by the team behind “Orange Is the New Black, has created the newest binge worthy series.

In 1980s LA, a crew of female misfits reinvent themselves as the female wrestlers and join team GLOW, Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.

GLOW tells the fictional story of Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), an out-of-work, struggling actress in Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she’s thrust into the glitter and spandex world of women’s wrestling.