After a four year hiatus, lime-flavored Skittles are making a comeback, but only for a limited time.

Back in 2013, Skittles replaced the Lime flavor with Green Apple, a move that inspired Lime-loving Skittles fans to launch the #BringBackLime social media campaign, as well as various petitions asking Skittles to bring the flavor back.

It looks like their work finally paid off: