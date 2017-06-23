KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

PHOTO: Touching Moment When Young Man Helps 83-Year-Old Down Escalator

Greg Hewitt June 23, 2017 9:06 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Young man helps older man down escalator

If it’s true that you can judge one’s character by what they do when no one is watching, then Alonzo Johnson passed that with flying colors.

This photo of him on Facebook helping an 83-year-old man down an escalator has touched a nerve with millions online.

‘The older man was paused at the top of an escalator and a few people started gathering waiting to get on,’ the Facebook post read.

‘It was clear he was feeling unsure and this young man offered the simplest kindness: an out-reached arm and a “can I help you on, sir?”.

‘He quietly started to explain to the young man that he had gotten stuck on an escalator once and was a little scared.

 

 

Click Here to read more.

 

More from Greg Hewitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live