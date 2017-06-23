PHOTO: Touching Moment When Young Man Helps 83-Year-Old Down Escalator

If it’s true that you can judge one’s character by what they do when no one is watching, then Alonzo Johnson passed that with flying colors.

This photo of him on Facebook helping an 83-year-old man down an escalator has touched a nerve with millions online.

‘The older man was paused at the top of an escalator and a few people started gathering waiting to get on,’ the Facebook post read.

‘It was clear he was feeling unsure and this young man offered the simplest kindness: an out-reached arm and a “can I help you on, sir?”.

‘He quietly started to explain to the young man that he had gotten stuck on an escalator once and was a little scared.

